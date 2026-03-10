Andres Cortes vs Eridson Garcia tops Zuffa Boxing 5 on Easter Sunday

Andres Cortes faces Eridson Garcia in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 5, taking place on Easter Sunday, April 5, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The promotion made the announcement this past Sunday during the broadcast of Zuffa Boxing 4.

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Unbeaten 28-year-old Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, comes off a knockout victory over Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo last October.

Houston-based 31-year-old Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic took a split decision against Taiga Imanaga in his previous outing in December.

A 10-round lightweight bout between Mark Magsayo and Feargal McCrory is expected to serve as the co-feature.

Filipino 30-year-old former WBC featherweight champion Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) defeated Jorge Mata by decision in his previous outing last July, earning his third straight victory.

New York-based 33-year-old McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland stopped Keenan Carbajal in the eighth round last March, bouncing back from a TKO loss to Lamont Roach in mid-2024 in his bid to claim the WBA super featherweight title.

The promotion is expected to announce the full Zuffa Boxing 5 lineup shortly.