Ardreal Holmes Jr faces Hugo Noriega in Flint, MI in September

The bout between Ardreal Holmes Jr and Hugo Noriega has been set to headline the next edition of Big Time Boxing USA on September 12. The pair squares off live on DAZN from Dort Financial Center in Flint, MI. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, Holmes Jr (15-0, 6 KOs) brings to the ring his USBA 154-pound belt. The unbeaten 30-year-old southpaw is coming off the win via second-round TKO against Marlon Harrington in February.

Noriega (10-2, 5 KOs) of Cuba also fights for the second time this year and targets his second straight victory. The Miami-based 34-year-old veteran defeated Saul Corral by unanimous decision last time out in March.

“There’s nothing like fighting at home and I know on Sept. 12, there will be a raucous crowd rooting me on,” Ardreal Holmes Jr said. “When I get my ‘W’ over Hugo Noriega, it will put me just that much closer to my dream of winning a world title.”

In the co-feature on the card, Joseph Hicks (10-0, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan faces Las Vegas-based Ronnie Austion (10-2, 7 KOs) of Detroit. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

Among the Holmes Jr vs Noriega undercard bouts, Flint’s Jaquan McElroy (1-0) and Ardarrieon Daigle-Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida clash in a four-rounder at middleweight. As well, local DeAndre Savage (5-0, 5 KOs) and KeShawn Jackson (1-5-1) of Kalamazoo, Michigan go head-tohead in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Plus, Da’Velle Smith (8-0, 6 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Flint natives Chris Thompson (2-0, 2 KOs) and Leon Lawson III (15-1, 8 KOs) are also scheduled to battle it out on the night. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.