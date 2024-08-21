Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Ardreal Holmes Jr faces Hugo Noriega in Flint, MI in September

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Hugo Noriega headlines Big Time Boxing USA live on DAZN

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Hugo Noriega tops Big Time Boxing USA in Flint, M
Ardreal Holmes Jr in his bout against Wendy Toussaint at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, MI, USA on June 3, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

The bout between Ardreal Holmes Jr and Hugo Noriega has been set to headline the next edition of Big Time Boxing USA on September 12. The pair squares off live on DAZN from Dort Financial Center in Flint, MI. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, Holmes Jr (15-0, 6 KOs) brings to the ring his USBA 154-pound belt. The unbeaten 30-year-old southpaw is coming off the win via second-round TKO against Marlon Harrington in February.

Noriega (10-2, 5 KOs) of Cuba also fights for the second time this year and targets his second straight victory. The Miami-based 34-year-old veteran defeated Saul Corral by unanimous decision last time out in March.

“There’s nothing like fighting at home and I know on Sept. 12, there will be a raucous crowd rooting me on,” Ardreal Holmes Jr said. “When I get my ‘W’ over Hugo Noriega, it will put me just that much closer to my dream of winning a world title.”

In the co-feature on the card, Joseph Hicks (10-0, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan faces Las Vegas-based Ronnie Austion (10-2, 7 KOs) of Detroit. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

Among the Holmes Jr vs Noriega undercard bouts, Flint’s Jaquan McElroy (1-0) and Ardarrieon Daigle-Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida clash in a four-rounder at middleweight. As well, local DeAndre Savage (5-0, 5 KOs) and KeShawn Jackson (1-5-1) of Kalamazoo, Michigan go head-tohead in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Plus, Da’Velle Smith (8-0, 6 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Flint natives Chris Thompson (2-0, 2 KOs) and Leon Lawson III (15-1, 8 KOs) are also scheduled to battle it out on the night. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.