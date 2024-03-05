Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou open workout

Ahead of their highly anticipated bout, British boxing star Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou host an open workout. The pair squares off in the 10-round heavyweight bout live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8.

The open workout continues the fight week following the Grand Arrivals. It also features other fighters battling it out on the night.

In the co-main event, China’s Zhilei Zhang defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against former champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Among other bouts, Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas defends his WBC 126-pound belt against British contender Nick Ball.

Also on the card a lightweight bout betweem Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England. In addition, Australian Justis Huni meets Kevin Lerena of South Africa at heavyweight.