Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou open workout photos

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou battle it out live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. Continuing the fight week, the British former two-time unified heavyweight champion and the Cameroonian-French former UFC champion held an open workout and showed off their skills.

The open workout also saw other fighters going through the ropes on the night. In the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang of China defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against New Zealand’s former world champion Joseph Parker. As well, Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas defends his WBC 126-pound belt against Nick Ball of the UK.

Also featured on Joshua and Ngannou undercard, Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England clash at lightweight. Plus, Australian heavyweight Justis Huni faces Kevin Lerena of South Africa.

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zhilei Zhang | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Nick Ball | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rey Vargas | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Justis Huni | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Gavin Gwynne | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack McGann | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Andrii Novytskyi | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ziyad Almaayouf | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Martin Svarc | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Roman Fury and John Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In addition, Jack McGann faces fellow-Brit Louis Greene at super welterweight. Ukraine’s Andrii Novytskyi takes on American Juan Torres at heavyweight. Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia and Christian Lopez Flores of Mexico go head to head at super lightweight. British Roman Fury fights Czech Martin Svarc at heavyweight.