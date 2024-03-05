Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou open workout photos

Knockout Chaos: Joshua vs Ngannou live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Joshua shows off his skills at open work ahead of Francis Ngannou fight
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou battle it out live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. Continuing the fight week, the British former two-time unified heavyweight champion and the Cameroonian-French former UFC champion held an open workout and showed off their skills.

The open workout also saw other fighters going through the ropes on the night. In the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang of China defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against New Zealand’s former world champion Joseph Parker. As well, Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas defends his WBC 126-pound belt against Nick Ball of the UK.

Also featured on Joshua and Ngannou undercard, Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England clash at lightweight. Plus, Australian heavyweight Justis Huni faces Kevin Lerena of South Africa.

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang
Zhilei Zhang | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Nick Ball
Nick Ball | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rey Vargas
Rey Vargas | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Justis Huni
Justis Huni | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Gavin Gwynne
Gavin Gwynne | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack McGann
Jack McGann | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Andrii Novytskyi
Andrii Novytskyi | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ziyad Almaayouf
Ziyad Almaayouf | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Martin Svarc
Martin Svarc | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Roman Fury and John Fury
Roman Fury and John Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In addition, Jack McGann faces fellow-Brit Louis Greene at super welterweight. Ukraine’s Andrii Novytskyi takes on American Juan Torres at heavyweight. Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia and Christian Lopez Flores of Mexico go head to head at super lightweight. British Roman Fury fights Czech Martin Svarc at heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
