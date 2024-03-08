Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Knockout Chaos free prelims

Knockout Chaos free prelims kick off the action leading to the PPV card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou. The highly anticipated boxing event airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8.

On the top of prelims, Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs) and Louis Greene (16-4, 10 KOs) square off in the 10-round all British contest at super welterweight. Among other bouts, Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KOs) of the UK faces Martin Svarc (2-0, 1 KOs) of Czech Republic in the four-rounder at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia takes on Mexico’s Christian Lopez Flores (14-35-2, 12 KOs) in the six-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Andrii Novytskyi (9-0, 8 KOs) of Ukraine and Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs) of the U.S. meet in the eight-rounder at heavyweight.