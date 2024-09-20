Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois weigh-in video

A day before their world championship showdown, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois weigh-in to make it official. The pair battles it out in the main event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, September 21.

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) of Watford, England looks to once again get on top of the division. London’s two-time world champion Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) brings to the ring his IBF title. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

For his previous fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in March, Joshua showed 252.4 lbs. Dubois was 245.8 lbs for his bout against Filip Hrgovic last time out in May.

Among the Joshua vs Dubois undercard bouts, Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) of England square off in a 130 lbs matchup. Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana and Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland clash for the interim WBO 175 lbs belt.

Also on the card, an all-British 160 lbs bout between European champion Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) and challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs). In another all-British contest at 160 lbs, Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) takes on Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs). Plus, an all-British 135 lbs bout between Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) and Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs) kicks off the action.

Joshua vs Dubois weigh-in time is 13:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.