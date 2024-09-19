Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois final press conference video

Following Public Workout, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois host the final pre-fight press conference. The athletes preview their all-British world championship bout and go face to face.

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) looks to once again become champion. Two-time world champion Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) puts his IBF title on the line. The pair squares off atop the PPV card live from Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21.

Also partaking in the press conference the fighters featured on the Joshua vs Dubois undercard. Among the bouts, Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) defends his European middleweight title in an all-British contest against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs). Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) of England and Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northern Ireland battle it out at super featherweight.

In an all-British middleweight bout, Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) faces off Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs). Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana and Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland go toe-to-toe for the interim WBO light heavyweight title. In addition, Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) meets Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs) in an all-British bout at lightweight.

The final Joshua vs Dubois press conference starts at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.