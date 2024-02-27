Angela Hill vs Luana Pinheiro joins UFC event in May

The women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Luana Pinheiro has been added to the UFC Fight Night card live on Saturday, May 18. The event, initially expected to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, currently has no location confirmed.

39-year-old Angela Hill (16-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Denise Gomes last November. Brazil’s 30-year-old Luana Pinheiro (11-2) is looking to return to the win column, after she was stopped by Amanda Ribas in the third round also in November 2023.

The fight was reported by MMA Junkie citing sources. The headline-bout is yet to be set.

Among other previously announced matchups, Vanessa Demopoulos faces Emily Ducote at women’s strawweight and Hailey Cowan takes on Tamires Vidal at women’s bantamweight.

With the addition of Hill vs Pinheiro clash, the current lineup looks as the following: