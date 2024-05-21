Anderson Silva faces old MMA rival Chael Sonnen in boxing match in June in Brazil

Old MMA rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen are set for their third fight. The pair squares off in a boxing match on Saturday, June 15 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The contest is scheduled for five by two-minute rounds at 216-pound catchweight.

The first fight between Silva and Sonnen goes back to August 2010 in Oakland, California, where the then middleweight champion submitted his opponent in the fifth round, pulling off a last moment victory. The rematch held in July 2012 also ended in favor of Silva, who scored the win via second-round TKO.

In his previous appearance inside the boxing ring in October 2022, former UFC middleweight champion and hall of famer Anderson Silva (3-2) dropped a unanimous decision against Jake Paul. The upcoming fight against Sonnen is set to mark the 49-year-old’s final outing in Brazil.

Going up against Silva for the third time, Chael Sonnen of Clackamas County, Oregon makes his pro boxing debut. The event marks the 47-year-old’s first fight since June 2019, when he was stopped by Lyoto Machida in the second round at Bellator 222.

According to Ariel Helwani’s post on X, Silva vs Sonnen 3 is set to headline Spaten’s black tie event with 600 invitees in attendance.

The Silva vs Chael broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.