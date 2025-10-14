Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz rematch set for January in Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz face off in a rematch on January 3 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The two fighters run it back after their first fight nearly three years ago.

Serrano puts her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles on the line. The contest between two southpaws is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds, live on DAZN.

Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico won their first clash at The Theater at MSG in New York in February 2023, defeating Mexico’s Cruz (18-2-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision. With that victory, Serrano became the undisputed 126-pound champion.

Stepping through the ropes in early 2026, 37-year-old Amanda Serrano looks to bounce back from two defeats against Katie Taylor. 35-year-old Cruz aims for her second straight victory and to once again become champion.

Tickets for Serrano vs Cruz 2 go on presale on Thursday, November 6 at 10 a.m. ET, with general sales beginning Friday, November 7 at 12 p.m. ET via prticket.com. Most Valuable Promotions made the announcement on Tuesday.

‘We are ready to make history again’

“Every time I step into the ring, I fight for all women, for equality, and for Puerto Rico,” Serrano said. “Getting to fight three-minute rounds in a unified world title defense in front of my people will be one of the proudest moments of my career.”

“When I got injured last March, I promised I’d come back to fight in Puerto Rico, and now the moment is finally here. I want to thank Erika Cruz for her choice to face me over 10 three-minute rounds and for joining me in making this statement for equality in women’s boxing. Together, we are showing all the young girls out there that they can do anything they put their mind to, and that women’s boxers deserve the same opportunities as men.”

“Anyone who saw our first fight knows that this will be an all-out war, and we are ready to make history again on Saturday, January 3, live on DAZN globally.”

Cruz added, “I’m very happy and excited for this great opportunity to once again face the great Puerto Rican champion, Amanda Serrano. I’m grateful to my promoter, Universal Promotions, and to MVP for making this rematch a reality.”

“This is the most exciting rivalry in world boxing. Mexico versus Puerto Rico means a guaranteed war. If our first fight was a colossal battle, you can’t miss what will happen on Saturday, January 3. Viva Mexico!”

The bouts featured on the Serrano vs Cruz 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.