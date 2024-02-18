Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria squared off in the main event of UFC 298 live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17. The contest featured Australia’s featherweight champion making the sixth defense of his belt against the unbeaten Georgian-Spanish contender.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Topuria claimed the win, dethroning Volkanovski by knockout in the second round with punches.

With the victory, Ilia Topuria improved to 15-0, remained undefeated and became a new UFC featherweight champion. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the Halle, Germany-born 27-year-old said he worked very hard to achieve his goal and called out Conor McGregor for a fight in Spain.

Alexander Volkanovski dropped to 26-4, lost the belt and suffered his second straight defeat. Post-fight Sydney’s 35-year-old called Topuria for a rematch in Spain.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Volkanovski vs Topuria full fight video highlights

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Octagon walks.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Topuria le habla al campeón, qué le dice? #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/idTYraI8hT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 18, 2024

Round 2.

ILIA TOPURIA JUST SHOCKED THE WORLD 😱 #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/PsjcpBigtP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2024

Post-fight.

Verdict.

Volkanovski’ calls for a rematch.

