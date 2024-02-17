UFC 298 results, PPV time, Volkanovski vs Topuria, main event, prelims

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the featherweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) of Australia makes the sixth defense of his 145-pound title against No. 3 ranked Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria (14-0). In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion and No. 3 Robert Whittaker (24-7) takes on former title challenger and No. 6 Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil.

Also on the PPV card a welterweight bout between No. 8 Geoff Neal (14-5) of the U.S. and No. 10 Ian Garry (13-0) of Ireland. Plus, American former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo (16-3) faces Georgian No. 2 bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili (16-4). In addition, No. 15 Anthony Hernandez (11-2) of the U.S. meets Roman Kopylov (12-2) at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria start time

United States

Date: Saturday, February 17

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Early prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, February 17 – Sunday, February 18

Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office

Main card: 3 am GMT

Preliminary card: 1 am GMT

Early prelims: 11:30 pm GMT

Australia

Date: Sunday, February 18

Broadcast: Kayo

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST

Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST

Early prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria results

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweight

Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight

Early prelims