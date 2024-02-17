Subscribe
UFC 298 results, PPV time, Volkanovski vs Topuria, main event, prelims

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the featherweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) of Australia makes the sixth defense of his 145-pound title against No. 3 ranked Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria (14-0). In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion and No. 3 Robert Whittaker (24-7) takes on former title challenger and No. 6 Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil.

Also on the PPV card a welterweight bout between No. 8 Geoff Neal (14-5) of the U.S. and No. 10 Ian Garry (13-0) of Ireland. Plus, American former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo (16-3) faces Georgian No. 2 bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili (16-4). In addition, No. 15 Anthony Hernandez (11-2) of the U.S. meets Roman Kopylov (12-2) at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria start time

United States

Date: Saturday, February 17
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Early prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, February 17 – Sunday, February 18
Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office
Main card: 3 am GMT
Preliminary card: 1 am GMT
Early prelims: 11:30 pm GMT

Australia

Date: Sunday, February 18
Broadcast: Kayo
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Early prelims: 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria results

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
  • Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Prelims

  • Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweight
  • Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow, welterweight
  • Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn, welterweight
  • Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweight
