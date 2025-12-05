Albert Ramirez defends title in February in Montreal – Tickets

Albert Ramirez is set to make the first defense of his interim WBA light heavyweight title on February 5 at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal. The Venezuelan southpaw headlines the first edition of the “Eye of the Tiger” events for 2026, live on Punching Grace. Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) claimed the belt in August, defeating Jerome Pampellone via seventh-round TKO. Earlier this year, the 33-year-old stopped Michael Alan Flannery and Marko Calic.

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“After winning this belt far from home, in Libya, I feel privileged to be able to defend it in Montreal, where I feel at home and where boxing fans always welcome me as such,” said Ramirez.

An opponent for Ramirez is expected to be announced shortly.

“We have no doubt that Albert Ramirez has everything it takes to collect several more belts,” said promoter Camille Estephan. “From his very first world title defense, we intend to send a clear message to the light heavyweight division – and with the opponent we’ll be announcing shortly, I can assure you that message will be heard.”

The event is also set to see Dzmitry Asanau (11-0, 5 KOs) defending his WBC Continental Americas and IBF Intercontinental lightweight titles. The 29-year-old knocked out Laid Douadi in the third round in September and scored a unanimous decision over Francesco Patera in April.

Also announced for the event:

Arthur Biyarslanov (20-0, 16 KOs) vs. TBA, Biyarslanov’s NABF super lightweight title

Mehmet Unal (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. TBA, Unal’s WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title

Wyatt Sanford (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, super lightweight

Thomas Chabot (11-1, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight

Erik Israyelyan (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.