Adames and Williams make weight for WBC 160-pound title

Carlos Adames and Austin “Ammo” Williams successfully weighed in, making it official for their clash with the WBC 160-pound title on the line. The two fighters square off in a rescheduled bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, March 21.

Defending champion Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic came in at 158.6 lbs. Challenger Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, showed 159.6 lbs.

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“We were 100 percent prepared to fight in New York, but my body wouldn’t respond to me at that time,” Adames said. “We had a good weight cut and things were going well, but I wasn’t able to continue. I was suffering from cramps and vomiting, so I was not able to fight. We were not disrespecting our opponent, and there was no panic setting in – my body simply wouldn’t respond. But we are here, showing face, and we are ready to fight.”

“There’s only going to be one boxer in there on Saturday night, and that’s Carlos Adames. It’s going to be a war between two gladiators, but he won’t be able to do 12 rounds with me.”

Williams said, “It’s going to be a real fight. He says he’s this great fighter, he has all this confidence, but you pulled out being sick. How many stories have we heard of real fighters fighting through anything? Injuries, illness, all that. The fact now that he’s so tough, it means nothing to me. People are going to see, simple as that.”

“Any fighter that pulls out the day before a fight is soft – I said it and I mean it. There’s no thinking, we’re going to fight him. Nothing matters about other fights or anything, I’m fighting you. He can try to get confidence from other fights, but this is happening, I’m about to hurt you. I was ready to fight him in January, and it’s exactly the same now. Just make sure you have the energy to walk to the ring on Saturday night.”

On Adames vs Williams undercard

Orlando’s Olympic Bronze medalist Omari Jones (5-0, 4 KOs) and Christian Gomez (23-6-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico both weighed in at 151.6 lbs for their co-feature.

Jaycob Gomez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Corey Marksman (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida, tipped the scales at 134.2 lbs and 134 lbs, respectively.

Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (9-0, 9 KOs) registered 265.8 lbs for his bout against Curtis Harper (19-12, 13 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida, who declared 270.2 lbs.

Check out the current Adames vs Williams lineup and official weights below.

The current Adames vs Williams lineup is as follows:

Main card

Carlos Adames (158.6 lbs) vs. Austin Williams (159.6 lbs)

Omari Jones (151.6 lbs) vs. Christian Gomez (151.6 lbs)

Jaycob Gomez (134.2 lbs) vs. Corey Marksman (134 lbs)

Teremoana Teremoana (265.8 lbs) vs. Curtis Harper (270.2 lbs)

Prelims

Antraveous Ingram (153 lbs) vs. Christopher Thompson (158 lbs)

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (128.6 lbs) vs. Damian Alcala (127.8 lbs)

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (130.4 lbs) vs. Belmar Preciado (130.2 lbs)

Jordan Orozco Hernandez (120.2 lbs) vs. Daniel Olea (120 lbs)

Junior Alcantara (118 lbs) vs. Israel Camacho (116.8 lbs)