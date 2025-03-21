Subscribe
Abdullah Mason faces Carlos Ornelas, Giovanni Cabrera injured

Abdullah Mason and Carlos Ornelas meet on the Torrez Jr vs Vianello undercard

By Parviz Iskenderov
Referee Tony Weeks raises Abdullah Mason's hand in victory after his win over Luciano Ramos
Referee Tony Weeks raises Abdullah Mason's hand in victory over Luciano Ramos at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on April 30, 2022 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Abdullah Mason faces a new opponent, Carlos Ornelas, in his next fight on April 5 at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Ornelas stepped in on short notice, replacing Giovanni Cabrera, who withdrew due to injury. The pair square off in a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout, featured on the undercard of Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello, live on ESPN+.

Cleveland-based, 20-year-old unbeaten southpaw Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) was last in action in February in New York, where he stopped Manuel Jaimes in the fourth round. In 2024, the native of Bedford, Ohio fought five times, defeating Yohan Vasquez, Mike Ohan Jr., Luis Lebron, and others.

Making his U.S. debut, Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs) of Mexico returns to the ring for the first time in over 15 months. In his previous fight in late 2023, the native of Bahia Ascencion, Baja California Sur, scored a unanimous decision against David Moreno Potrero. With the victory, the 30-year-old southpaw secured his third consecutive win since dropping a unanimous decision to reigning WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) in a non-title matchup in mid-2020.

In the main event, unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA faces Italian-born Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) in a heavyweight clash. The co-main event features a super lightweight bout between Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Among other Torrez Jr. vs Vianello undercard bouts, Albert Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs) of Australia battle it out at featherweight. Steven Navarro of (5-0, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles and Juan Esteban Garcia (14-1-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head at super flyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

