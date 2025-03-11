Subscribe
Albert Gonzalez vs Dana Coolwell among bouts added to Torrez-Vianello undercard

Also confirmed for the Torrez Jr vs Vianello undercard: Steven Navarro up against Juan Esteban Garcia, Jahi Tucker versus Troy Williamson, and more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Referee Joey Chavez raises Albert Gonzalez's hand in victory over Alexis Eduardo Molina
Referee Joey Chavez raises Albert Gonzalez's hand in victory over Alexis Eduardo Molina at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, on December 16, 2023. | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Albert Gonzalez faces Dana Coolwell on April 5 at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The pair battle it out in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The matchup is one of the newly announced bouts for the undercard of Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello.

Unbeaten Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year following five successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last December in Phoenix, the native of Moreno Valley, CA scored a unanimous decision against Gerardo Antonio Perez. Prior to that, the 22-year-old won five fights inside the distance, including victories over Edgar de la Cruz Gonzalez and Damian Alcala, among others.

Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat. The 26-year-old Australian dropped a unanimous decision to Bruce Carrington on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last November in Arlington, snapping his six-fight winning streak.

Also confirmed for the Torrez Jr vs Vianello undercard is an eight-round super flyweight bout between Steven Navarro and Juan Esteban Garcia. In his first year as a pro, LA’s 20-year-old Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) secured five victories, including a second-round TKO against Gabriel Bernardi Cruz last December. The 27-year-old Garcia (14-1-2, 11 KOs) from Mexico earned his third straight victory last June, stopping Jesus Mercado Cabrera in the third round.

Additionally, Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, New York and British Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Las Vegas native Demler Zamora (15-0, 10 KOs) and Mexico’s Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin (15-1-1, 11 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Art Barrera Jr (7-0, 5 KOs) of Long Beach, CA steps through the ropes in a six-rounder at welterweight, and Samuel Contreras of Los Angeles, CA makes his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at super lightweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Atop the fight card, unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA meets Italian-born Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

The co-feature is a 10-round super lightweight bout between Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) and Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Giovanni Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) from Seattle, WA square off in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

