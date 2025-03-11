Albert Gonzalez vs Dana Coolwell among bouts added to Torrez-Vianello undercard

Albert Gonzalez faces Dana Coolwell on April 5 at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The pair battle it out in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The matchup is one of the newly announced bouts for the undercard of Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello.

Unbeaten Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year following five successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last December in Phoenix, the native of Moreno Valley, CA scored a unanimous decision against Gerardo Antonio Perez. Prior to that, the 22-year-old won five fights inside the distance, including victories over Edgar de la Cruz Gonzalez and Damian Alcala, among others.

Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat. The 26-year-old Australian dropped a unanimous decision to Bruce Carrington on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last November in Arlington, snapping his six-fight winning streak.

Also confirmed for the Torrez Jr vs Vianello undercard is an eight-round super flyweight bout between Steven Navarro and Juan Esteban Garcia. In his first year as a pro, LA’s 20-year-old Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) secured five victories, including a second-round TKO against Gabriel Bernardi Cruz last December. The 27-year-old Garcia (14-1-2, 11 KOs) from Mexico earned his third straight victory last June, stopping Jesus Mercado Cabrera in the third round.

Additionally, Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, New York and British Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Las Vegas native Demler Zamora (15-0, 10 KOs) and Mexico’s Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin (15-1-1, 11 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Art Barrera Jr (7-0, 5 KOs) of Long Beach, CA steps through the ropes in a six-rounder at welterweight, and Samuel Contreras of Los Angeles, CA makes his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at super lightweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Atop the fight card, unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA meets Italian-born Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

The co-feature is a 10-round super lightweight bout between Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) and Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Giovanni Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) from Seattle, WA square off in a 10-rounder at lightweight.