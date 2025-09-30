Zuffa Boxing joins UFC on Paramount+

The broadcast deal for Zuffa Boxing has been announced, with 12 cards scheduled on Paramount+ starting in 2026. The promotional company follows the UFC, which secured a seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement with the same streaming platform last August, moving away from its pay-per-view model.

Monday’s announcement states that Paramount+ will become the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. In addition to the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, select events may also be simulcast on CBS.

From the announcement: “Zuffa Boxing is the new professional boxing promotion formed by TKO and leading entertainment conglomerate Sela, with leadership from UFC President and CEO Dana White; HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation; Sela Managing Director and CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy; and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan.”

Dana White said: “I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience. There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around. We have seen the proof that the appetite is there; this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-to-Consumer for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, said: “Paramount has long been a leader in sports and sports storytelling, and this partnership marks a bold new chapter – not just for us, but for the future of boxing. It’s a partnership that advances several of our core priorities: delivering premium sports to fans, providing audiences with year-round marquee live events, and creating long-term value through a differentiated, must-watch portfolio of content.

“By combining TKO and Zuffa Boxing’s world-class production and promotional capabilities with our subscribers’ passion for sports, we are confident we will deliver something truly special to boxing fans throughout the U.S., Canada, and Latin America for years to come.”

The Canelo vs Crawford showdown, which drew over 41 million viewers on Netflix in mid-September, came ahead of the upcoming Zuffa Boxing schedule. The dates, fight cards, and other details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.