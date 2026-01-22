Zuffa Boxing 2 main event: Valenzuela faces Torres in early February

The bout between former champion Jose Valenzuela and Diego Torres is confirmed as the Zuffa Boxing 2 main event. The fight card airs live on Paramount+ from Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 1. The all-Mexican showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Renton, Washington-based 26-year-old Valenzuela (14-3, 9 KOs) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Gary Antuanne Russell last March, when he lost his WBA super lightweight title. 28-year-old Torres (22-1, 19 KOs) won his previous outing last August by fifth-round TKO against Ridwan Oyekola and earned his fourth straight victory since being stopped by Raymond Muratalla over two years ago.

Advertisement

The promotion made the official main event announcement on Thursday.

Additionally, Dan Rafael reported two 10-round bouts via social media, featuring Serhii Bohachuk (26-3, 24 KOs) against Radzhab Butaev (16-1, 12 KOs) at middleweight, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk (21-2, 17 KOs) versus Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-3, 21 KOs) at light heavyweight.

The matchup between Bohachuk and Butaev had previously been rumored for the promotion’s first event this Friday, but the contest is not featured on the card.

The full Zuffa Boxing 2 card, also known as Z02, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

A recently reported heavyweight bout between Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) and Charles Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs) is yet to be confirmed for the Zuffa Boxing card in mid-February.