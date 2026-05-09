Live results: Daniel Dubois stops Fabio Wardley to claim title – Video

Fabio Wardley defends his WBO heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois tonight, Saturday, May 9, at Co-op Live in Manchester. The all-British showdown headlines the Queensberry card, live on pay-per-view.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt after being elevated to full champion as his fight with Oleksandr Usyk did not materialize and the Ukrainian champion relinquished his title. The 31-year-old native of Ipswich, Suffolk, originally won the interim strap by TKO over Joseph Parker last October.

Former world champion Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) looks to once again claim one of boxing’s four major belts, having previously held both the IBF and WBA “Regular” titles. The 28-year-old native of Greenwich, London, is making his return to the ring since being knocked out by Usyk in their rematch last July.

In the co-feature, Manchester native Jack Rafferty (26-0-1, 17 KOs) takes on Nottingham-based Ekow Essuman (22-2, 8 KOs) of Botswana for the vacant WBA Gold welterweight title.

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On the undercard, an all-British WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title showdown pits Liam Cameron (24-7-1, 10 KOs) against Bradley Rea (21-2, 10 KOs).

Also at light heavyweight, former world champion David Morrell (12-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba faces Britain’s Zak Chelli (16-3-1, 8 KOs).

A super lightweight matchup features England’s Khaleel Majid (16-0, 4 KOs) up against Gavin Gwynne (18-4-2, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA International title.

In the PPV opener, Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov (16-0, 14 KOs) meets Agron Smakici (21-3, 19 KOs) of Croatia at heavyweight.

Wardley vs Dubois results

Main card

Daniel Dubois def. Fabio Wardley by TKO (R11, 0:28) | Watch video

Jack Rafferty def. Ekow Essuman by RTD (R6, 3:00) | Watch video

Bradley Rea def. Liam Cameron by TKO (R4, 1:35) | Watch video

Zak Chelli def. David Morrell by TKO (R10, 2:24) | Watch video

Gavin Gwynne def.Khaleel Majid by majority decision (96-94, 95-95, 96-94)

Bakhodir Jalolov def. Agron Smakici by RTD (R7, 3:00)

Prelims

Javokhir Ummataliev def. Damian Drabik by KO (R2, 3:00)

Bobbi Flood def. Nathan Darby by points (40-36)

Mike Perez def. Franklin Arinze by points (78-74)

Issiah Hamilton-Allen def. Connor Goulding by points (39-37)

Post-lim

Fawaz Aborode vs. Garth Noot – Canceled

Wardley vs Dubois live blog May 9, 2026 8:40 PM EDT Video: Daniel Dubois All Out Here is a clip from the fight showing Daniel Dubois going all out as he looks to dethrone Fabio Wardley.



Watch the full card highlights above. May 9, 2026 7:06 PM EDT Video: Daniel Dubois Post-Fight Interview Hear what Daniel Dubois had to say after his victory over Fabio Wardley. May 9, 2026 7:00 PM EDT Photo: Daniel Dubois New WBO Heavyweight Champion The photo shows Daniel Dubois holding his WBO belt as the new heavyweight champion of the organisation after his victory over Fabio Wardley at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on May 9, 2026.



Earlier in his career, the 28-year-old native of Greenwich, London, also held the IBF and WBA Regular heavyweight titles. Daniel Dubois with his WBO belt after his victory over Fabio Wardley at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 6:43 PM EDT Daniel Dubois TKOs Fabio Wardley in 11th round Daniel Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) defeats Fabio Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the new WBO heavyweight champion. The stoppage came at 0:28 of the round.



On his way to victory, Dubois suffered knockdowns in the first and third rounds. Daniel Dubois throws a punch during his bout against Fabio Wardley at Co-op Live in Manchester, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 6:22 PM EDT Video: Dubois Goes Down in First Round In the first round, Daniel Dubois suffered a knockdown. May 9, 2026 6:02 PM EDT Video: Fabio Wardley Ring Walk Watch Fabio Wardley make his ring walk to defend his WBO heavyweight title for the first time against former champion Daniel Dubois. May 9, 2026 6:00 PM EDT Video: Daniel Dubois Ring Walk Watch Daniel Dubois make his ring walk to challenge Fabio Wardley for the WBO heavyweight title. Dubois returns to the ring and attempts to become a world champion for the third time. May 9, 2026 5:47 PM EDT Jack Rafferty stops Ekow Essuman in six rounds Jack Rafferty (27-0-1, 18 KOs) defeats Ekow Essuman (22-3, 8 KOs) by sixth-round RTD as Essuman’s corner stops the fight. With the win, Rafferty claims the vacant WBA Gold welterweight title. Jack Rafferty throws a jab during his bout against Ekow Essuman at Co-op Live in Manchester, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 5:21 PM EDT Video: Bradley Rea drops and stops Liam Cameron Here is the video of the finish as Bradley Rea drops Liam Cameron in the fourth round. May 9, 2026 4:55 PM EDT Bradley Rea stops Liam Cameron in fourth round Bradley Rea (22-2, 11 KOs) defeats Liam Cameron (24-8-1, 10 KOs) by 4th-round TKO to claim the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 1:35 of the round.



On his way to victory Rea twice sent Cameron to the canvas. Bradley Rea lands a punch during his bout against Liam Cameron at Co-op Live in Manchester, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 4:44 PM EDT Video: Zak Chelli TKOs David Morrell Here is the video of Zak Chelli scoring a 10th-round TKO over David Morrell. May 9, 2026 4:13 PM EDT Zak Chelli stops David Morrell in 10th round Zak Chelli (17-3-1, 9 KOs) defeats David Morrell (12-2, 9 KOs) by 10th-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:24 of the round. Zak Chelli during his bout against David Morrell at Co-op Live in Manchester, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 3:31 PM EDT Gavin Gwynne defeats Khaleel Majid by decision Gavin Gwynne (19-4-2, 5 KOs) defeats Khaleel Majid (16-1, 4 KOs) by majority decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the fight 96-94, 95-95, and 96-94. Gavin Gwynne lands a body punch during his bout against Khaleel Majid at Co-op Live in Manchester, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 2:33 PM EDT Bakhodir Jalolov stops Agron Smakici in seven rounds In the main card opener, Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KOs) defeats Agron Smakici (21-4, 19 KOs) by seventh-round RTD at heavyweight. Smakici retired on his stool before the start of the eighth round. Bakhodir Jalolov during his bout against Agron Smakici at Co-op Live in Manchester, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 2:32 PM EDT Results of Prelims Javokhir Ummataliev (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Damian Drabik (5-3, 5 KOs) by second-round knockout at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:00 of the round.



Bobbi Flood (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Nathan Darby (3-38-3) via a 40-36 points decision at super welterweight.



Mike Perez (32-3-1, 22 KOs) defeats Franklin Arinze (10-1, 7 KOs) via a 78-74 points decision at cruiserweight.



Issiah Hamilton-Allen (1-0) defeats Connor Goulding (6-11) via a 39-37 points decision at super welterweight. Bakhodir Jalolov poses after his victory over Agron Smakici during their bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry May 9, 2026 3:00 AM EDT Free Prelims Watch the Wardley vs Dubois free prelims below, starting at 11:25 a.m. ET in the U.S. and 4:25 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card.



The prelim results will be added as the stream ends and the main card gets underway.