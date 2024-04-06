Xander Zayas hosts boxing clinic in Puerto Rico

Xander Zayas returned home today to give back to his community in Puerto Rico. The undefeated contender hosted a boxing clinic at Barrio Obrero Municipal Gym in Santurce, San Juan.

In collaboration with Top Rank, World Boxing Organization and the Rimas Foundation, Zayas provided a free boxing lesson to more than 40 students in attendances.

“I grew up here, and I had a dream to become great,” said Xander Zayas at today’s event. “I had a dream to become someone. And now I’m 18-0, and hopefully in the future, a world champion.”

“With this message, I want to tell you all that you can be the next star, the next face of Puerto Rican boxing. Keep listening to the advice of your mom, dad, and trainer. They know more than you. They have been where you are. So take advantage of that support.”

“I came from here. And now I’m representing my country and my family in boxing. And you can be next.”

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Last year, Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) made three successful ring appearances. In his previous outing last December, the Sunrise, Florida-based super welterweight stopped Jorge Fortea in the fifth round. Last September, the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico TKO’d Roberto Valenzuela Jr in Round 5. Last January, the 21-year-old defeated Ronald Cruz by unanimous decision.

The date when Xander Zayas goes through the ropes next is yet to be featured on the 2024 boxing schedule.