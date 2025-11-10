Xander Zayas faces Abass Baraou for unified titles in January in Puerto Rico

Xander Zayas and Abass Baraou clash on Saturday, January 31 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The contest is set to crown the new two-belt unified champion at super welterweight.

Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) puts his WBO title on the line, making the first defense of the belt he claimed against Jorge Garcia in July in New York. The undefeated 23-year-old San Juan native steps through the ropes in Puerto Rico for the first time in six years.

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“On January 31, we’ll fulfill another dream,” Zayas said. “This time, I’ll be fighting on my island. I’m going to unify two world titles in front of my people at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. We’re going to make history together. See you there!”

Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) of Germany won the interim WBA title in August in Orlando, defeating Yoenis Tellez by decision. The once-beaten 31-year-old was later elevated to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the title.

“Xander is a great talent, and I give him full credit for stepping up and accepting this fight,” Baraou said. “Not everyone would take that risk, especially at this stage, but that’s what makes this matchup special. He has his country behind him, and I respect that, because I know what it means to carry that responsibility into the ring.

“I’m preparing to go into Puerto Rico, bring some real heat, and show the world that I’m a true force in this division. I’m not coming just to show up. I’m coming to make a statement, leave with another belt, and maybe even earn a few new Puerto Rican fans on the way out. When it’s all said and done, the world will know who the top dog at 154 really is.”

Other 154-pound champions

The list of other 154-pound champions includes IBF titleholder Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs), who hasn’t fought since dominating Tim Tszyu in October 2024, and Coachella’s WBC champion Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs), who is expected to face Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL, in January.

Additionally, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, who is fresh off a stoppage victory over Erickson Lubin this past Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, is now expected to defend his interim WBC belt against Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) later in 2026.

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus on Zayas vs Baraou undercard

The undercard is set to feature unbeaten 19-year-old southpaw Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (4-0, 2 KOs) in a super flyweight bout against an opponent to be named. The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico made four ring appearances in 2025, defeating Luis Morales by decision in his previous outing in September.

“I am incredibly thankful to God for the chance to fight at home once again and to be able to showcase my talent in front of my people,” Juanmita said. “On January 31, we will show the world that Puerto Rico has a great prospect coming straight from ‘The Island of Enchantment’ in ‘Juanmita’ López.”

Other matchups on the Zayas vs Baraou undercard, along with broadcast and ticket information, are expected to be confirmed shortly.