William Zepeda faces Maxi Hughes in March in Las Vegas

William Zepeda is set for his next fight against Maxi Hughes live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The pair meets in the 12-round bout serving as the IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator.

Unbeaten Mexican southpaw William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) was in action last September in Commerce, California, where he KO’d Mercito Gesta in the sixth round. Last April in Arlington, Texas, the 27-year-old native of San Mateo Atenco, México stopped Jaime Arboleda in the second round.

“I am excited for this big challenge ahead of me, and being one step closer to accomplishing my dream of becoming a world champion,” said William Zepeda. “Maxi Hughes is a grand fighter, and I can’t wait to face him in the ring on March 16 and represent my humble hometown of San Mateo Atenco on the world’s stage. I know Golden Boy wants to bring big fights back to Las Vegas, the capital of boxing, and I want to be part of that – I want to be crowned a World Champion in Vegas.”

British 33-year-old southpaw Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) dropped a majority decision against George Kambosos Jr last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma, which marked his first outing in the U.S. In 2022, the Rossington, Yorkshire native took a majority decision against Kid Galahad and a unanimous decision against Ryan Walsh.

“My last fight in the U.S., the judges broke my heart,” said Maxi Hughes. “I won’t let them derail my career. I’m coming back stateside with the bit between my teeth. Zepeda hasn’t fought anyone like me before.”

The bouts featured on Zepeda vs Hughes undercard are expected to be announced shortly.