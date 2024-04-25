Jesus Ramos vs Johan Gonzalez headlines Canelo-Munguia prelims

Jesus Ramos is set for his next fight against Johan Gonzalez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The pair battles it out on the top of prelims, leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia PPV. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona looks to return to winning ways. The 23-year-old southpaw suffered his first career defeat last September, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Erickson Lubin.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring again,” Jesus Ramos said. “My team and I have been training hard to prepare for this fight. I have a tough opponent in Johan Gonzalez who’s hungry for a big opportunity, but I’m hungry too. I want to prove that I belong at the top of the division and I can’t wait to put on a great performance on May 4.”

Las Vegas-based Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. In his previous outing last November, Venezuela’s 33-year-old defeated Guido Emmanuel Schramm by majority decision.

“I’m extremely motivated to be facing an opponent like Jesus Ramos who has experience fighting on big cards like this,” Johan Gonzalez said. “This is my chance to show my skills and announce myself on the biggest stage. I appreciate everyone who helped make this fight happen and I can’t wait to show what I can do on May 4.”

Also featured on Canelo vs Munguia prelims a 10-round welterweight bout between Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey and LA’s Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs).

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his undisputed super middleweight title against former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs). The 12-round bout headlines a four-fight PPV card, highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.