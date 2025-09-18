Subscribe
Video: Collazo vs Vayson – Press Conference

Oscar Collazo defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Jayson Vayson this Saturday in Indio, CA

Watch the video featuring Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson as they preview their bout and face off during the press conference. Puerto Rican champion Collazo defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Filipino contender Jayson Vayson this Saturday, live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA.

Also partaking in the press conference are the undercard fighters. In the co-feature, Coachella, CA-based Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, defends her undisputed flyweight title against Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada.

Video viaDAZN Boxing
