BKFC 82: Christine Ferea faces Jessica Borga, Frankie Edgar meets Jimmie Rivera

Two bouts have been added to the upcoming BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens fight card, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on October 4. The “Champion vs Champion” matchup features Christine Ferea facing Jessica Borga for the inaugural symbolic “Queen of Violence” title. Plus, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar makes his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Jimmie Rivera.

Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA, made the fifth successful defense of her flyweight title via fourth-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Christine Vicens last December. Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, FL, knocked out Hannah Rankin in 32 seconds in April to win the inaugural featherweight title.

Former UFC lightweight champion and two-time featherweight title challenger Edgar, of Toms River, NJ, last fought in November 2022, when he was stopped by Chris Gutierrez in the first round, marking his third defeat in a row. Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to BKFC featherweight champion Kai Stewart last November.

BKFC 82 is headlined by a middleweight battle between Mike Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, and Jeremy Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA. The two fighters square off in a five-round contest with a symbolic “King of Violence” title on the line.

All six fighters are scheduled to preview their respective bouts and face off at a launch press conference this Thursday, August 21, at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 82 card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current BKFC 82 lineup is as follows: