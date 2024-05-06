Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr start time, how to watch, undercard

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr battle it out in the main event live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, May 12 (AEST). The contest pits Ukraine’s future hall of famer and three-division world champion against the former unified lightweight champion representing the country-host. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant IBF lightweight title on the line. In the U.S. the event airs live on Saturday, May 11.

Oxnard, California-based Vasyl Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) looks to get back in the win column and once again become champion. In his previous outing last May, the 36-year-old southpaw dropped a unanimous decision against Devin Haney in his bid to land the undisputed 135-pound title.

George Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) targets his second win in a row. The 30-year-old Sydney native defeated Maxi Hughes by majority decision last time out in July 2023, and rebounded from a pair of defeats against Haney.

In the 12-round co-feature, Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) goes up against Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs). Australia’s former WBA super flyweight titleholder and Mexico’s former WBC light flyweight champion battle it out for the interim WBC junior bantamweight belt.

When does Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr airs live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

When does Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr start in the UK?

In the UK, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr airs live on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 3 am BST.

When does Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr start in Australia?

In Australia, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr airs live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 12 pm AEST.

How to stream Lomachenko vs Kambosos in other countries?

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr from practically anywhere. The respective date and start time vary by location.

Who is fighting on Lomachenko vs Kambosos undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Lomachenko vs Kambosos undercard, British Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBA bantamweight title against New Zealand-Australian former champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, Sydney-based Imam Khataev (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Ricards Bolotniks (20-7-1, 8 KOs) of Latvia. The pair squares off in the 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

Plus, Australian Joseph Goodall (10-2-1, 9 KOs) takes on Faiga Opelu (16-4-2, 12 KOs) of Samoa. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

In addition, Hemi Ahio (21-1, 16 KOs) of New Zealand fights Lucas Browne (31-5, 27 KOs) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Full fight card

The current Lomachenko vs Kambosos fight card looks as the following: