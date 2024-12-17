Usyk vs Fury 2 video: Grand Arrivals

Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated rematch, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury make Grand Arrivals. The contest airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Their first fight was held at the same venue in May. The historic clash saw Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine scoring a knockdown on British Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in the ninth round and winning the fight by split decision after 12 rounds. With the victory, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion became the first undisputed heavyweight in almost 25 years and the first collecting all four major belts.

Also set to make their Grand Arrivals on Tuesday, December 17, are some of the fighters battling it out on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard. The co-feature is a super welterweight bout between Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) and Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK.

The heavyweight matchup pits Slovakian-born, UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) against Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia. Also at heavyweight, Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) faces David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) in an all-British showdown.

Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England and Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland go head-to-head at super featherweight. Polish-born, Ukraine-based Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) of France at light heavyweight. In another contest at heavyweight, Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico.

Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) meets new opponent Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales. The latter replaced England’s Dennis McCann (16-0-1, 8 KOs) who was removed from the card, reportedly due to a failed drug test.

In addition, Mohammed Alakel (1-0) makes his home country ring appearance against Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs) of Spain by way of Columbia.

The Usyk vs Fury 2 Grand Arrivals start at 12:00 ET / 9:00 am PT.