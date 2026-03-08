UFC White House fight card: Topuria faces Gaethje, Pereira meets Gane

The main event and co-main event, along with four additional bouts, have been announced for the UFC Freedom 250 fight card aka UFC White House. The MMA event takes place at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 14.

Atop the fight card, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) faces interim champion Justin Gaethje (27-5). In the co-main event, Alex Pereira (13-3) battles Ciryl Gane (13-2) for the interim heavyweight title.

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The promotion made the announcement during the UFC 326 broadcast on Saturday.

Georgian-Spanish two-division champion Topuria won his previous bout last June by first-round knockout over Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant 155-pound belt.

Gaethje, from Safford, Arizona, regained the division’s interim strap in January, scoring a unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett.

Brazil’s two-division champion Pereira avenged a loss to Magomed Ankalaev with a first-round TKO last October to reclaim the light heavyweight title.

Former interim heavyweight champion Gane of France last fought in October against reigning champion Tom Aspinall in a bout that ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue.

Rumors circulated that Jon Jones and Conor McGregor might appear on the card, but neither bout materialized.

Also confirmed for the UFC Freedom 250 card: