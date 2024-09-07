UFC Vegas 97 results: Burns vs Brady

Gilbert Burns (22-7) faces Sean Brady (16-1) in the UFC Vegas 97 main event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 7. The contest pits Brazil’s former welterweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender against Philadelphia’s No. 8. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is an-all Brazilian flyweight bout between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-12) and Natalia Silva (17-5-1). Also on the card, a 148.5-pound catchweight bout between Steve Garcia (16-5) of Albuquerque, NM and Kyle Nelson (16-5-1) of Canada.

Plus, Matt Schnell (16-8) of Amory, Mississippi and Cody Durden (16-6-1) of Covington, Georgia go head-to-head at bantamweight. In addition, Trevor Peek (9-2) of Pisgah, Alabama and Yanal Ashmouz (7-1) of Israel clash at lightweight.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady results

Get UFC Vegas 97: Burns vs Brady full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva

Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson

Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden

Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)