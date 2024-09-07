Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 97 results: Burns vs Brady

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Gilbert Burns (22-7) faces Sean Brady (16-1) in the UFC Vegas 97 main event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 7. The contest pits Brazil’s former welterweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender against Philadelphia’s No. 8. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is an-all Brazilian flyweight bout between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-12) and Natalia Silva (17-5-1). Also on the card, a 148.5-pound catchweight bout between Steve Garcia (16-5) of Albuquerque, NM and Kyle Nelson (16-5-1) of Canada.

Plus, Matt Schnell (16-8) of Amory, Mississippi and Cody Durden (16-6-1) of Covington, Georgia go head-to-head at bantamweight. In addition, Trevor Peek (9-2) of Pisgah, Alabama and Yanal Ashmouz (7-1) of Israel clash at lightweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady results

Get UFC Vegas 97: Burns vs Brady full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva
  • Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
  • Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)

  • Zhu Rong vs. Chris Padilla
  • Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
  • Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
  • Yi Zha vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
  • Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
  • Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.