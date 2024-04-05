Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis 2 on weight at UFC Vegas 90, four fighters above limit

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event at middleweight, old rivals Brendan Allen (23-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina and Chris Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio meet in the rematch. Both fighters came in on weight showing 186 lbs.

In the co-main event, Alexander Hernandez (14-7) of St. Louis, Missouri was 150 lbs, missing the non-title featherweight limit by four pounds for his bout against Damon Jackson (22-6-1, 1 NC) of Durant, Oklahoma. The latter weighed-in at 146 lbs.

Cynthia Calvillo tipped the scales at 119 lbs, missing the women’s strawweight limit by three pounds for her but against Piera Rodriguez, 116 lbs.

Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins, both missed the women’s bantamweight limit for their bout, showing 138.5 lbs and 138 lbs, respectively.

Get UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs Curtis 2 full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 90 fight card

Main card

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236)

Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

Preliminary card

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)

Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)

Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (119)** vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)

Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs. Dylan Budka (185.5)

Nora Cornolle (138.5)*** vs. Melissa Mullins (138)****

*Hernandez missed the featherweight limit by 4 lbs

**Calvillo missed the women’s strawweight limit by 3 lbs

***Cornolle missed the women’s bantamweight limit by 2.5 lbs

****Mullins missed the women’s bantamweight limit by 2 lbs