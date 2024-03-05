Justin Tafa faces Karl Williams at UFC Vegas 89, replaces brother Junior Tafa

Justin Tafa returns the favor replacing his brother Junior Tafa in the heavyweight bout against Karl Williams at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas. The MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23.

Junior Tafa replaced Justin Tafa in February, when he took the fight on one day’s notice notice at UFC 298. The New Zealand-Australian mixed martial artist, however, was stopped by Brazilian heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the second round.

Justin Tafa withdrew from the bout at UFC 298 due to an undisclosed injury. The 30-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 293 last September, when he KO’d Austen Lane in the first round.

Karl Williams (9-1) is riding a six-fight winning streak. The 34-year-old of Atlanta, Georgia defeated Chase Sherman by unanimous decision last time out in May 2023.

According to MMA Fighting, the promotion’s plans for the matchup were confirmed by multiple sources. Alex Behunin of MMA Mania was first to report the fight via post on X.