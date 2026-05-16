UFC Vegas 117 live results: Arnold Allen beats Melquizael Costa – Video

UFC Fight Night airs live tonight, Saturday, May 16, from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, Arnold Allen faces Melquizael Costa in a five-round featherweight bout.

Allen (20-4) of England looks to rebound from a decision defeat to Jean Silva at UFC 324 in January.

Costa (26-7) of Brazil aims for his seventh straight win, having defeated Dan Ige by first-round TKO in February.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Choi Doo-ho and Daniel Santos.

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Choi (16-4-1) of South Korea returns to action for the first time since late 2024, when he stopped Nate Landwehr in the third round to earn his second win in a row.

Santos (14-2) of Brazil targets his fifth consecutive win after defeating Yoo Joo-sang by second-round TKO last October.

UFC Vegas 117 results

Main Card

Arnold Allen def. Melquizael Costa by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Choi Doo-ho def. Daniel Santos by TKO (punches, R2, 4:29)

Juan Diaz def. Malcolm Wellmaker by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 4:08)

Modestas Bukauskas def. Christian Edwards by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bernardo Sopaj def. Timmy Cuamba by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 2:25)

Khaos Williams def. Nikolay Veretennikov by TKO (punches, R1, 3:31)

Prelims

Ivan Erslan def. Tuco Tokkos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Thomas Gantt def. Artur Minev by TKO (punches, R2, 2:51)

Ketlen Vieira def. Jacqueline Cavalcanti by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Brundage def. Andre Petroski by TKO (punches, R2, 0:44)

Alice Ardelean def. Polyana Viana by submission (calf slicer, R2, 4:36)

Luis Gurule def. Daniel Barez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nicolle Caliari def. Shauna Bannon by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3, 3:08)

UFC Vegas 117 live blog May 16, 2026 11:17 PM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. May 16, 2026 11:16 PM EDT Arnold Allen defeats Melquizael Costa by decision Arnold Allen (21-4) defeats Melquizael Costa (26-8) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46. May 16, 2026 10:18 PM EDT Choi Doo-ho stops Daniel Santos in second round Choi Doo-ho (17-4-1) defeats Daniel Santos (14-3) by second-round TKO with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 4:29 of the round. May 16, 2026 9:51 PM EDT Juan Diaz submits Malcolm Wellmaker in second round Juan Diaz (16-1-1) defeats Malcolm Wellmaker (10-2) by second-round submission at bantamweight. The finish came via rear-naked choke at 4:08 of the round. May 16, 2026 9:34 PM EDT Modestas Bukauskas defeats Christian Edwards by decision Modestas Bukauskas (20-7) defeats Christian Edwards (8-5) by split decision at a 215-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 28-29, 29-28, and 29-28. May 16, 2026 8:52 PM EDT Bernardo Sopaj submits Timmy Cuamba in second round Bernardo Sopaj (13-3) defeats Timmy Cuamba (10-4) by second-round submission at bantamweight. The finish came via rear-naked choke at 2:25 of the round. May 16, 2026 8:45 PM EDT Khaos Williams stops Nikolay Veretennikov in first round Khaos Williams (16-5) defeats Nikolay Veretennikov (14-8) by first-round TKO with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 3:31. May 16, 2026 8:00 PM EDT Ivan Erslan defeats Tuco Tokkos by decision Ivan Erslan (15-6) defeats Tuco Tokkos (11-6) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. May 16, 2026 7:41 PM EDT Thomas Gantt stops Artur Minev in second round Thomas Gantt (12-0) defeats Artur Minev (7-1) by second-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:51 of the round. May 16, 2026 7:18 PM EDT Ketlen Vieira defeats Jacqueline Cavalcanti by decision Ketlen Vieira (16-5) defeats Jacqueline Cavalcanti (10-2) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28. May 16, 2026 6:50 PM EDT Cody Brundage stops Andre Petroski in second round Cody Brundage (12-9-1) defeats Andre Petroski (13-7) by second-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:44 of the round. May 16, 2026 6:32 PM EDT Alice Ardelean submits Polyana Viana in second round Alice Ardelean (12-7) defeats Polyana Viana (13-9) by second-round submission at a 130-pound catchweight. The finish came via calf slicer at 4:36 of the round. May 16, 2026 6:08 PM EDT Luis Gurule defeats Daniel Barez by decision Luis Gurule (11-3) defeats Daniel Barez (17-8) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. May 16, 2026 5:35 PM EDT Nicolle Caliari submits Shauna Bannon in third round In the event opener, Nicolle Caliari (9-4) defeats Shauna Bannon (7-3) by third-round submission at strawweight. The finish came via arm-triangle choke at 3:08 of the round. May 16, 2026 3:11 PM EDT Fighter Faceoffs In case you missed it, watch the fighter weigh-in face-offs below. May 16, 2026 12:01 AM EDT UFC Vegas 117 Preview Watch the UFC Vegas 117 preview with Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier as they make their picks for Allen vs Costa.