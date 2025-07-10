Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin in title eliminator in Montreal in September

Osleys Iglesias is back in the ring on September 4 when he faces Vladimir Shishkin at the Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The bout serves as an IBF super middleweight title eliminator.

“In my eyes, this is the most important fight ever held at the Casino,” said Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan. “The super middleweight division is currently the most competitive in boxing, and we’ll have the IBF’s top two contenders in the ring, on our turf, with a potential fight against ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on the line. We’re raising the bar once again.”

Unbeaten Cuban Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025 following four successful outings last year. In his previous bout in November, the 27-year-old southpaw stopped Petro Ivanov in the fifth round to claim the IBO belt.

“The Tornado is unstoppable,” Iglesias said. “On September 4, I will be victorious, defend my IBO title, and become the IBF mandatory challenger. Step by step, belt by belt, I’ll be at the top very soon.”

Iglesias is opposed by former title challenger Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs), who is also fighting for the first time this year and looks to return to winning ways. The Florida-based 33-year-old was last in action in October, dropping a unanimous decision to William Scull.

In the co-feature, Dzmitry Asanau (10-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title against an opponent to be named. The 29-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win against Francesco Patera in April.

The Iglesias vs Shishkin undercard is set to feature the likes of Alexandre Gaumont (13-0, 9 KOs), Avery Martin Duval (13-0-1, 7 KOs), Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs), Wyatt Sanford (3-0, 2 KOs), and Erik Israyelyan (2-0, 2 KOs). The full fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.