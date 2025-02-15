Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 102 results: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
UFC Vegas 102 image featuring the faces of Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues, promoting their MMA bout
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, USA on February 15, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Jared Cannonier faces Gregory Rodrigues in the headliner of UFC Fight Night on February 15, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 102. The five-round middleweight matchup pits the former title challenger from Dallas, TX against the opponent from Brazil.

Cannonier (17-8) looks to bounce back from two defeats in 2024 against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov. Rodrigues (16-5) is riding a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision in his previous bout last July.

The co-main event is a featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar (23-8) of Methuen, MA and Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) of Morocco. Kattar is coming off three defeats in a row, while Zalal aims for his seventh straight victory.

Among the other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 102 fight card, Edmen Shahbazyan (13-5) of Glendale, CA takes on Dylan Budka (7-4) of Baltimore City, MD at middleweight. Ismael Bonfim (20-4, 1 NC) of Brazil and Nazim Sadykhov (9-1-1) of Azerbaijan square off at lightweight.

In another middleweight contest, Rodolfo Vieira (10-2) of Brazil meets Andre Petroski (12-4) of Springfield, PA. Plus, Connor Matthews (7-2) of Freetown, MA and Jose Delgado (8-1) of Phoenix, AZ clash at featherweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues results

Get UFC Vegas 102: Cannonier vs Rodrigues full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski
  • Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)

  • Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
  • Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
  • Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
  • Valter Walker vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.