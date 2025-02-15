UFC Vegas 102 results: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Jared Cannonier faces Gregory Rodrigues in the headliner of UFC Fight Night on February 15, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 102. The five-round middleweight matchup pits the former title challenger from Dallas, TX against the opponent from Brazil.

Cannonier (17-8) looks to bounce back from two defeats in 2024 against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov. Rodrigues (16-5) is riding a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision in his previous bout last July.

The co-main event is a featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar (23-8) of Methuen, MA and Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) of Morocco. Kattar is coming off three defeats in a row, while Zalal aims for his seventh straight victory.

Among the other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 102 fight card, Edmen Shahbazyan (13-5) of Glendale, CA takes on Dylan Budka (7-4) of Baltimore City, MD at middleweight. Ismael Bonfim (20-4, 1 NC) of Brazil and Nazim Sadykhov (9-1-1) of Azerbaijan square off at lightweight.

In another middleweight contest, Rodolfo Vieira (10-2) of Brazil meets Andre Petroski (12-4) of Springfield, PA. Plus, Connor Matthews (7-2) of Freetown, MA and Jose Delgado (8-1) of Phoenix, AZ clash at featherweight.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues results

Get UFC Vegas 102: Cannonier vs Rodrigues full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka

Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski

Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)