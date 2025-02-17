UFC Vegas 102 video highlights: Cannonier stops Rodrigues in fourth round

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues featured a total of 12 bouts on February 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Six of those fights ended by way of stoppage.

In the main event, former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (18-8) from Dallas, TX defeated Gregory Rodrigues (16-6) from Brazil via fourth-round TKO. In another contest at middleweight, Edmen Shahbazyan (14-5) of Glendale, CA, stopped Dylan Budka (7-5) of Baltimore City, MD in the first round.

Among other UFC Vegas 102 results, Nazim Sadykhov (10-1-1) of Azerbaijan defeated Ismael Bonfim (20-5, 1 NC) of Brazil via first-round TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage at lightweight. As well, Jose Delgado (9-1) of Phoenix, AZ knocked out Connor Matthews (7-3) of Freetown, MA in the first round at featherweight.

Plus, Brazil’s Gabriel Bonfim (17-1) submitted Khaos Williams (15-4) of Detroit, MI in the second round at welterweight. In addition, Valter Walker (13-1) of Brazil defeated Don’Tale Mayes (11-8, 1 NC) of Louisville, KY via first-round submission at heavyweight.