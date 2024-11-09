Subscribe
UFC Vegas 100 results: Magny vs Prates

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Neil Magny (29-12) faces Carlos Prates (20-6) atop the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on November 9. The welterweight contest features the No. 15-ranked contender of Brooklyn, New York up against the former Muay Thai fighter and rising mixed martial artist of Brazil.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Ricky Turcios (13-4) of Houston, Texas and Benardo Sopaj (11-3) of Albania. Also on the card, a middleweight matchup between Gerald Meerschaert (37-17) of Racine, Wisconsin and Reinier de Ridder (17-2) of the Netherlands.

Among other bouts, Gillian Robertson (14-8) of Canada and Luana Pinheiro (11-3) of Brazil clash at strawweight. Plus, Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) of Columbia, Maryland and Dusko Todorovic (12-4) of Serbia go toe-to-toe at middleweight.

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates results

Get UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs Prates full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

  • Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic

Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)

  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes
  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Cortavious Romious
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Zach Scroggin
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke
  • Cody Stamann vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
  • Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli
  • Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula
