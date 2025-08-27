Subscribe
HomeUFC

Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny among new additions to UFC Perth

Also added to the card: Jack Jenkins vs Ramon Taveras, and Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jake Matthews during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference
Jake Matthews during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, following his bout against Francisco Prado at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

The bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny, along with other matchups, joins UFC Fight Night at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs live in the U.S. on Saturday, September 27 (ET). They clash in a three-rounder at welterweight.

Matthews (22-7) of Australia aims for his third win of the year and fourth victory in a row. The 31-year-old submitted Chidi Njokuani in the first round of his previous bout in July and scored a unanimous decision over Francisco Prado in February.

Magny (30-13) of Brooklyn, NY, aims for his second straight victory. The 38-year-old stopped Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the second round in August, returning to winning ways after a pair of losses to Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

Also confirmed for the upcoming event is a featherweight bout between Jack Jenkins (13-4) of Australia and Ramon Taveras (10-3) of Jacksonville, FL. Both fighters look to get back in the win column.

Another welterweight clash pits Jonathan Micallef (8-1) of Australia against Oban Elliott (12-3) of Wales. Micallef is on a three-fight win streak, while Elliott looks to bounce back from a defeat.

In the main event, Carlos Ulberg (12-1) of New Zealand faces former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-4) of Hesperia, CA. The pair square off in a five-rounder at light heavyweight.

Among other recently announced matchups is another light heavyweight contest pitting Jimmy Crute (13-4-2) of Australia against Ivan Erslan (14-5, 1 NC) of Croatia.

The current UFC Perth lineup is as follows:

Main Card

  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Junior Tafa vs. Ibo Aslan
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan
  • Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny
  • Tom Nolan vs. Evan Elder

Prelims

  • Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara
  • Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo
  • Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott
  • Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina
  • Brando Pericic vs. Elishea Ellison
  • Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland
  • Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.