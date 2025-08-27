Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny among new additions to UFC Perth

The bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny, along with other matchups, joins UFC Fight Night at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs live in the U.S. on Saturday, September 27 (ET). They clash in a three-rounder at welterweight.

Matthews (22-7) of Australia aims for his third win of the year and fourth victory in a row. The 31-year-old submitted Chidi Njokuani in the first round of his previous bout in July and scored a unanimous decision over Francisco Prado in February.

Magny (30-13) of Brooklyn, NY, aims for his second straight victory. The 38-year-old stopped Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the second round in August, returning to winning ways after a pair of losses to Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

Also confirmed for the upcoming event is a featherweight bout between Jack Jenkins (13-4) of Australia and Ramon Taveras (10-3) of Jacksonville, FL. Both fighters look to get back in the win column.

Another welterweight clash pits Jonathan Micallef (8-1) of Australia against Oban Elliott (12-3) of Wales. Micallef is on a three-fight win streak, while Elliott looks to bounce back from a defeat.

In the main event, Carlos Ulberg (12-1) of New Zealand faces former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-4) of Hesperia, CA. The pair square off in a five-rounder at light heavyweight.

Among other recently announced matchups is another light heavyweight contest pitting Jimmy Crute (13-4-2) of Australia against Ivan Erslan (14-5, 1 NC) of Croatia.

The current UFC Perth lineup is as follows:

Main Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Junior Tafa vs. Ibo Aslan

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Tom Nolan vs. Evan Elder

Prelims