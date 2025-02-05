UFC 312 press conference video

Continuing UFC 312 Fight Week following the Open Workout, Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland preview their rematch at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday, February 6. The pair square off in a championship rematch with the middleweight title on the line.

South Africa’s reigning 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) dethroned former champion Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January. Battling it out at UFC 312, Du Plessis makes the second defense of his belt following a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya last August. Strickland attempts to become a two-time champion after winning a split decision against Paulo Costa last June.

Also partaking in the UFC 312 pre-fight press conference are the co-main event fighters, Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez. Two-time strawweight champion Zhang (25-3) defends her belt for the third time during her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA returns to action and makes her first attempt to become champion.

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

The final UFC 312 press conference starts at 2:00 am ET. The local start time is 6:00 pm AEDT.