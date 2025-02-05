Subscribe
UFC 312 press conference video

The final UFC 312 press conference features Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Zhang Weili, and Tatiana Suarez

By Parviz Iskenderov
Continuing UFC 312 Fight Week following the Open Workout, Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland preview their rematch at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday, February 6. The pair square off in a championship rematch with the middleweight title on the line.

South Africa’s reigning 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) dethroned former champion Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January. Battling it out at UFC 312, Du Plessis makes the second defense of his belt following a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya last August. Strickland attempts to become a two-time champion after winning a split decision against Paulo Costa last June.

Also partaking in the UFC 312 pre-fight press conference are the co-main event fighters, Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez. Two-time strawweight champion Zhang (25-3) defends her belt for the third time during her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA returns to action and makes her first attempt to become champion.

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

The final UFC 312 press conference starts at 2:00 am ET. The local start time is 6:00 pm AEDT.

