UFC 312 open workout video

Kicking off Fight Week, the UFC 312 fighters showcase their skills at an open workout at Sydney Town Hall on Wednesday, February 5. The list of participants includes event headliners Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Zhang Weili, and Tatiana Suarez, as well as Justin Tafa and Jimmy Crute.

South Africa’s current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) makes the second defense of his title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA. China’s two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang (25-3) makes the third defense of the title in her second reign against Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA.

New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima (22-9-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. Australia’s Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) and Brazilian Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) battle it out at light heavyweight.

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

The UFC 312 open workout starts at 2:00 am ET. The local start time is 6:00 pm AEDT.