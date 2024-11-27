UFC 310 card update: Kennedy Nzechukwu faces Lukasz Brzeski, Tallison Teixeira out

Kennedy Nzechukwu is the new opponent for Lukasz Brzeski at UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura. The Nigerian heavyweight took the fight on a short notice, replacing Tallison Teixeira. The event is held on December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Brzeski (9-5-1, 1 NC) of Poland lost his previous bout at UFC 304 in July by knockout in the first round against Mick Parkin. Nzechukwu (13-5) is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Chris Barnett at UFC Abu Dhabi in October. Teixeira (7-0) of Brazil withdrew due to injury.

The promotion also announced that Slovakian heavyweight Martin Buday (14-2) has been removed from his bout against Rizvan Kuniev (12-2). Additionally, Themba Gorimbo (14-4) of Zimbabwe has been confirmed as a replacement for Stockton’s Nick Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) in a welterweight bout against Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey.

In the UFC 310 main event, Brazil’s flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) defends his title against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan. In the co-main event, Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland square off in a welterweight title eliminator.

Here is the current lineup for UFC 310:

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry – UFC welterweight title eliminator

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Prelims

Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes

Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

Early prelims