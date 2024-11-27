UFC 310 card update: Kennedy Nzechukwu faces Lukasz Brzeski, Tallison Teixeira out

Kennedy Nzechukwu is the new opponent for Lukasz Brzeski at UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura. The Nigerian heavyweight took the fight on a short notice, replacing Tallison Teixeira. The event is held on December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Brzeski (9-5-1, 1 NC) of Poland lost his previous bout at UFC 304 in July by knockout in the first round against Mick Parkin. Nzechukwu (13-5) is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Chris Barnett at UFC Abu Dhabi in October. Teixeira (7-0) of Brazil withdrew due to injury.
The promotion also announced that Slovakian heavyweight Martin Buday (14-2) has been removed from his bout against Rizvan Kuniev (12-2). Additionally, Themba Gorimbo (14-4) of Zimbabwe has been confirmed as a replacement for Stockton’s Nick Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) in a welterweight bout against Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey.
In the UFC 310 main event, Brazil’s flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) defends his title against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan. In the co-main event, Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland square off in a welterweight title eliminator.
Here is the current lineup for UFC 310:
Main card
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry – UFC welterweight title eliminator
- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
- Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi
Prelims
- Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes
- Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
- Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
Early prelims
- Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
- Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
- Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
- Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski