UFC 305 lands in Perth, Australia in August

The Octagon is back to Australia with UFC 305 live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The event marks the promotion’s first visit to Oceania for the year, following UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski held at the same venue last February.

According to today’s announcement, UFC 305 is the first of two events on the UFC schedule in Western Australia. The second date is to be determined.

“Perth, I am so excited to be coming back!” said UFC CEO, Dana White. “After a record-breaking event in 2023, I can’t wait to bring another massive pay-per-view to Western Australia. Perth is a world class city with some of the most passionate fight fans I’ve ever seen – UFC 305 is going to be incredible.”

The main event and co-main event bouts, as well as other matchups featured on the card, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

UFC 305 emerges as the second world-class combat sports event taking place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia in 2024 so far. The MMA fight card joins the highly anticipated boxing world championship bout pitting Vasiliy Lomachenko against George Kambosos Jr in May.