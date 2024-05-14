UFC 304: Molly McCann faces Bruna Brasil, Shauna Bannon meets Ravena Oliveira

Two women’s strawweight bouts have been reportedly added to the UFC 304 fight card, featuring Molly McCann up against Bruna Brasil and Shauna Bannon versus Ravena Oliveira. The MMA event takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27.

McCann (14-6) targets her second straight victory. The 34-year-old Liverpool, England native submitted Diana Belbita in February. Bruna Brasil (9-4-1) looks to return to winning ways. Brazil’s 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Konklak Suphisara also in February.

The McCann vs Bruna bout was reported by Ag. Fight via post on X.

30-year-old Shauna Bannon (5-1) of Dublin, Ireland recorded her first career defeat by unanimous decision last July, when she faced Brasil in her UFC debut. 27-year-old Ravena Oliveira (7-2-1) got her seven-fight winning streak snapped in her Octagon debut last October, when she suffered a defeat by UD against Tainara Lisboa.

The Bannon vs Oliveira clash was reported by Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff also via post on X.

The promotion is yet to confirm the matchups.

Among other bouts recently added to the card, Manel Kape (19-6) of Luanda, Angola faces Manchester-based Muhammad Mokaev (12-0, 1 NC) at flyweight. While the UFC 304 main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set, the current lineup looks as the following: