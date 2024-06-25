UFC 303 Countdown: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 – Full Episode

UFC 303 Countdown features Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka ahead of their rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The pair squares off in the five-round championship main event live on pay-per-view.

Pereira and Prochazka first met in November 2023. The pair battled it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound title. Two-division champion of Brazil defeated the former light heavyweight champion of Czech via second-round TKO.

The UFC 303 Countdown also features Ian Machado Garry of Ireland and Michael “Venom” Page of the UK. The fighters go head to head in the three-round welterweight bout, kicking off the PPV card.