UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff video

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1. Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title against Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former 185-pound champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California faces Brazilian middleweight Paulo Costa.

Also on the UFC 302 PPV card, Kevin Holland of Riverside, California meets Poland’s Michal Oleksiejczuk at middleweight. Plus, Niko Price of Cape Coral, Florida and Alex Morono of Houston, Texas clash at welterweight. In addition, Randy Brown of Springfield, Massachusetts goes up against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos of Brazil welterweight.

The UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, May 31 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the U.S. and 10 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins at 7 am AEST on Saturday, June 1.