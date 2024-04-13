UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill final faceoffs

The fighters featured on the UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill fight card go face to face one last time before their respective bouts. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against American former champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Chinese two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her belt against compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the UFC 300 PPV card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt in the all-American lightweight bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Plus, Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia in the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, American Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage clash at middleweight.