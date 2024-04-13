Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill final faceoffs

UFC 300 fighters go face to face one last time before their bouts

MMANewsTop StoriesUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The fighters featured on the UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill fight card go face to face one last time before their respective bouts. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against American former champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Chinese two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her belt against compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the UFC 300 PPV card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt in the all-American lightweight bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Plus, Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia in the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, American Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage clash at middleweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.