UFC 300 Embedded 6: He will pay for it

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Embedded Vlog Series Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week for the monumental fight card on Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a pair of championships bouts, plus the “BMF” belt is also contested on the night.

UFC 300 Embedded 6 features two-division champion Alex Pereira, as he makes weight for his 205-pound title defense against former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the main event. Bo Nickal trains at UFC PI for his middleweight bout against Cody Brundage. “BMF” beltholder Justin Gaethje is on an indoor exercise bike, hitting mitts and in sauna cutting weight for his bout against Max Holloway.

As well, Jon Anik hosts the official UFC 300 morning weigh-ins. Max Holloway tips the scales at 156. Gaethje shows the same. Jamahal Hill weighs-in at 205. Alex Pereira is also on weight, showing 205.

It all concludes with the ceremonial weigh-ins hosted by Joe Rogan. The fighters step on the scales and go face to face in front of the fans, including strawweight champion Weili Zhang and challenger Yan Xiaonan, who clash in the co-main event.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

