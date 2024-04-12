UFC 300 Embedded 5: $300K, it’s done

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Embedded Vlog Series Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

UFC 300 Embedded 5 features Alex Pereira as he makes his ownhaircut. Max Holloway weighs-in on NBA BMF. Jim Miller talks to media. Jiri Prochazka enters the Octagon at UFC Apex. Jamahal Hill takes his dog for a walk. Plus, more, including the final pre-fight press conference ahead of the weigh-ins.

In the main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his 205-pound belt against former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title against Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the card, Justin Gaethje puts his “BMF” belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Plus, former champion Charles Oliveira battles Arman Tsarukyan in the lightweight title eliminator. On the top of prelims, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka faces Aleksandar Rakic. Among the early prelims, Jim Miller goes up against Bobby Green at lightweight.