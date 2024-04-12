Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill ceremonial weigh-ins

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former titleholder Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the UFC 300 PPV card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt in a lightweight bout against Max Holloway. Plus, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets Arman Tsarukyan in the title eliminator. In addition, Cody Brundage and Bo Nickal clash at middleweight.

UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins start time is scheduled for Friday, April 13 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the U.S., which makes it Saturday, April 13 at 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.