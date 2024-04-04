Subscribe
UFC 300 Countdown: Pereira vs Hill – Full Episode

UFC 300 Countdown full episode features Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Weili Zhang, Yan Xiaonan, Justin Gaethje & Max Holloway

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 300 Countdown features Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill ahead of their highly anticipated clash headlining a stacked card. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira (9-2) of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill (12-1) of the U.S.

The full episode also features, women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang (24-3) and challenger Yan Xiaonan (17-3). The pair squares off in the all-Chinese co-main event.

Also featured on the UFC 300 Countdown, the “BMF” beltholder Justin Gaethje (25-4) and former featherweight champion Max Holloway (25-7). The pair battles it out at lightweight.

