UFC 300 main event: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill – ‘No way that fight sucks,’ White

Alex Pereira defends light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The long-awaited UFC 300 main event has finally been set featuring Alex Pereira up against Jamahal Hill. The historic fight card airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Alex Pereira (9-2) is a two-division UFC champion, currently holding the light heavyweight title. The 36-year-old Brazilian claimed the belt last November by TKO in the second round against Jiri Prochazka and secured his second straight victory. Earlier in his career he held the middleweight title.

Jamahal Hill (12-1) is a former UFC 205-pound champion. Chicago’s 32-year-old landed the vacant strap by unanimous decision against Glover Teixeira last January. He was forced to relinquish the belt last July due to injury.

UFC President Dana White made the fight announcement in a new video posted on X today.

“These two guys are it [UFC 300 main event/badass fight],” Dana White said at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference. “I’m sure if you saw the video I walked through who they both are, what they’ve both done. Both guys are hungry, they both want it. No way that fight sucks.”

When asked who was fighting in the UFC 300 co-main event, White said it was another title fight on the card.

In addition to the “BMF” clash pitting Justin Gaethje against Max Holloway, the previously announced UFC championship bout features two-time and current women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang versus Yan Xiaonan in an all-Chinese contest.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

